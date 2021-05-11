Two people arrested after search uncovers over $71,000 of drugs at residence in York

On Nov. 3, two people were arrested after police found a gun, a large sum of money, and over $71,000 worth of drugs at a residence in York.

YORK, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a search of a residence in York led police to finding over $71,000 in drugs, cash, and a gun.

Dominique Hightower, 23, and Saquana Layer, 31, were both charged with four counts of Possession with the Intent to Deliver and four counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Deliver for their role in the incident.

On Nov. 3, the U.S. Marshals, York City Police, and York County Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search a home in the 3900 block of W. Waverly Court in York.

In the search, police say they found over $71,000 worth of drugs.

This included:

1 lb.3 ounces of crack cocaine valued at $53,400

3.9 oz. of powder cocaine valued at $3,900

16 grams of fentanyl valued at $1,600

5 lbs. 8 ounces of marijuana valued at $12,300

Authorities also found a .40 caliber Glock gun with a drum magazine and over $14,000 in cash inside the residence, according to a police report.