Police seize large amount of marijuana during Newberry Township drug investigation

Hundreds of marijuana packets, several marijuana-infused lollipops, and multiple items of other suspected drug paraphernalia were seized in the York County bust.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Newberry Township, York County Friday released the contents of drugs and weapons seized during a recent drug investigation in the township.

The contraband items were taken on Oct. 1, Newberry Township Police say.

Two suspects were arrested on drug-related charges, according to police.

The items seized were:

a 22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number

762 5-gram marijuana packets

192 10-gram marijuana packets

221 marijuana blunts

87 marijuana lollipops

a mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana

4 1-lb bags of CBD marijuana

20 CBD packets of marijauna

6 mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana

58 marijuana bowls

2 marijuana scales