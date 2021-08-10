x
Police seize large amount of marijuana during Newberry Township drug investigation

Hundreds of marijuana packets, several marijuana-infused lollipops, and multiple items of other suspected drug paraphernalia were seized in the York County bust.
Credit: Newberry Township Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Newberry Township, York County Friday released the contents of drugs and weapons seized during a recent drug investigation in the township.

The contraband items were taken on Oct. 1, Newberry Township Police say. 

Two suspects were arrested on drug-related charges, according to police.

The items seized were:

  • a 22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number
  • 762 5-gram marijuana packets 
  • 192 10-gram marijuana packets 
  • 221 marijuana blunts 
  • 87 marijuana lollipops
  • a mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana 
  • 4  1-lb bags of CBD marijuana 
  • 20 CBD packets of marijauna   
  • 6 mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana 
  • 58 marijuana bowls
  • 2 marijuana scales

"This investigation is just one example of the department’s goal of ridding our community of dangerous and harmful drugs," the police department said.

