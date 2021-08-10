Police seize large amount of marijuana during Newberry Township drug investigation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Newberry Township, York County Friday released the contents of drugs and weapons seized during a recent drug investigation in the township.
The contraband items were taken on Oct. 1, Newberry Township Police say.
Two suspects were arrested on drug-related charges, according to police.
The items seized were:
- a 22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number
- 762 5-gram marijuana packets
- 192 10-gram marijuana packets
- 221 marijuana blunts
- 87 marijuana lollipops
- a mason jar with approximately 40 grams of marijuana
- 4 1-lb bags of CBD marijuana
- 20 CBD packets of marijauna
- 6 mason jars of suspected CBD marijuana
- 58 marijuana bowls
- 2 marijuana scales
"This investigation is just one example of the department’s goal of ridding our community of dangerous and harmful drugs," the police department said.