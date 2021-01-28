York County Drug Task Force concerned over recent methamphetamine related arrests

The task force has been seeing an uptick in the amount of methamphetamine that's coming into York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "The opioid epidemic has devastated this community for the better part of the decade," said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

For years, The York County Drug Task Force has been focused on tackling both the supply and demand of drugs in the area, but recent activity has created some concern.

"We recently have seen an uptick in the amount of methamphetamine that's coming into York County," said Sunday.

In the past month, the York County Task Force made two drug busts where they seized over a pound and a half of methamphetamine.

"If people don't want the product, sellers aren't going to sell it. and so, it's problematic and troubling to me that these individuals felt like this was a marketplace where that product would be used--especially in that quantity," he said.

The York County District Attorney Dave Sunday says they're working to identify potential sources to prevent the drugs from getting in the hands of the community.

"We're utilizing every arrow in the quiver with regard to law enforcement—techniques to do what we can to work with the community –to work with our partners all through York County—and to identify these situations before they happen," he adds.