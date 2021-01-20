3 Chester County men arrested in York County Drug Task Force bust

Christopher Cerrato, 20, Jesus Aguilar-Ledesma, 18, and Justin Mendenhall, 28, were taken into custody on Jan. 14, the Task Force said.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Drug Task Force on Wednesday announced the arrests of three Chester County man for drug distribution offenses last week.

Christopher Cerrato, 20, Jesus Aguilar-Ledesma, 18, and Justin Mendenhall, 28, were taken into custody on Jan. 14, the Task Force said.

An investigator developed information that the three men would be traveling from Chester County to meet another person at a business in York County to conduct a drug transaction, the Task Force said.

On the evening of January 14, police officers conducted surveillance at the business and observed the three men arrive in a black Mercedes-Benz. Shortly after arriving, the three men got out of the vehicle and were immediately taken into custody.

Cerrato was carrying a backpack with 17 ounces of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, investigators say.

Mendenhall, Cerrato and Aguilar-Ledesma, were all charged with Drug Distribution offenses and Criminal Conspiracy. They were arraigned at the York County Booking Center.

“Despite the global pandemic, investigations and arrests such as these should serve as a stark reminder that our law enforcement officials continue to work tirelessly to identify and stop the illegal spread of drugs in our communities,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday.