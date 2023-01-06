x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

SCAM ALERT: Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal

According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS" in June of 2021 in reference to a book deal.
Credit: Artur - stock.adobe.com
Conceptual hand writing showing Scam Alert. Business photo showcasing warning someone about scheme or fraud notice any unusual Papers keyboard Inspiration communicate Annotations computer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. 

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. 

According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS" in June of 2021 in reference to a book deal. 

According to the (NLCRPD), the victim was in contact with a publishing accountant from the company through emails, who told her they had secured a book deal for her in collaboration with a "movie star." 

The victim reported that from June of 2021 through January of 2022 she sent three wire transfers to two different representatives from the company totaling $6,800. 

The three wire transfers were sent as follows: 

  • Wire Transfer #1 –Charlotte, NC 28226 / $1500.00 
  • Wire Transfer #2 –, Charlotte, NC 28226 / $2750.00 
  • Wire Transfer #3 –Los Angeles, CA 91031 / $2550.00  

The NLCRPD has since provided reporting and other information to assist the victim in the process of fraud mitigation. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities announce criminal homicide charges in 2021 Cousler Park shooting death

Before You Leave, Check This Out