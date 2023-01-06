SCAM ALERT: Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal

According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS" in June of 2021 in reference to a book deal.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud.

According to the (NLCRPD), the victim was in contact with a publishing accountant from the company through emails, who told her they had secured a book deal for her in collaboration with a "movie star."

The victim reported that from June of 2021 through January of 2022 she sent three wire transfers to two different representatives from the company totaling $6,800.

The three wire transfers were sent as follows:

Wire Transfer #1 –Charlotte, NC 28226 / $1500.00

Wire Transfer #2 –, Charlotte, NC 28226 / $2750.00

Wire Transfer #3 –Los Angeles, CA 91031 / $2550.00