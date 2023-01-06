Chambersburg man arrested after alleged assault using blocks of concrete

Allan David Dominguez, 18, is accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons.

Allan David Dominguez, 18, of Chambersburg, was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to the assault.

Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg on around 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021 after receiving several calls reporting that a victim was being attacked by five people, according to a criminal complaint.

The callers also said that the attackers were using cinder blocks to beat up the victim.

When police arrived on scene, they allegedly found the victim bleeding profusely from several injuries. He also had several cuts on the side of his head.

Officers say that footage from borough cameras shows Dominguez and four others surround the victim in the parking lot, throwing rocks and sticks at him. One of the four allegedly also hit the victim with a large tree branch.

A criminal complaint states that the victim is briefly able to disengage before the suspected assaulters close in around him again, this time armed with pieces of concrete.

Police say that one assailant distracted the victim while another assaulted him from behind, causing him to fall down.

Officers accuse Dominguez of throwing a piece of concrete directly onto the victim's unprotected head as he lay on the ground.

He is charged with aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon and riot.