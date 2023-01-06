Newport News police say no students were hurt and one person is in custody after a shooting at Richneck Elementary Friday afternoon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is being treated at a local hospital after being shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

In a press conference Friday evening, city officials said the shooting was not accidental, that it happened in a first-grade classroom and that the teacher's injuries were life-threatening. Everyone else in the school building -- faculty, staff, and students -- were safe.

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m. as police responded to reports of a shooting. Around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter" at the building on Tyner Drive. The school lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m., and officers were reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is the school's gym door. They said parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

In several statements to media outside the school, Police Chief Steve Drew shared the following:

Police got to the school almost immediately

The suspect was taken into custody almost immediately

It wasn't a situation where a gunman was going around the school shooting, it was one scene and one shot fired

He wouldn't go into whether the shooting seemed accidental or intentional

The way faculty and staff responded was heroic

Apart from the victim, everyone in the building is okay

Drew said police officers were collecting evidence and processing the scene inside the school, but wouldn't say what part of the school the shooting happened in.

"The children are safe," he said. "We do have the individual in custody. I have an adult female that suffered a gunshot wound at the hospital, I want to get an update on her as quick as I can."

Drew said the most important thing after the fact was getting students back with their parents and getting counselors in touch with students, making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

Newport News's new mayor, Phillip Jones, and members of city council also came out to the scene at the elementary school Friday.

"The police did an amazing job, got here very, very quickly, along with the sheriff's office," Jones said to reporters. "We are ensuring that everyone is safe, we are ensuring that everyone is accounted for, they're going to be in the cafeteria right now, and people are being escorted out to their parents."

Jones stressed that the city's response to the shooting was a unified effort across police, city and school staff.

"It's a long day for Newport News, and we're going to make sure everyone's taken care of," he said.

If you know anything that could help, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.