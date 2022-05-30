Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide in attack and burglary

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr., 30, is facing several criminal charges, including attempted homicide, after allegedly attacking a victim with a brick.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man is facing several charges after kicking in a window and beating his victim with a brick, according to law enforcement officials.

Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr., 30, of Lancaster, is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and burglary.

On May 25 around 8:36 p.m., police say they responded to a 911 call from the 900 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster.

The victim told police that Reeves, accompanied by others, kicked in a window air conditioning unit and entered the victim's apartment through the opening. He then began beating the victim, identified as Ahmed Yarow, with the brick he was holding, police claim.

When officers arrived, they found Yarow covered in blood. EMS transported him to Lancaster General Hospital with extensive injuries.

Authorities say parts of this incident were caught on video from the surveillance camera at a business next to Yarow's apartment.

Reeves is the son of Yarow's ex-girlfriend. Police claim he launched the attack in support of his mother's anger at the relationship being terminated.