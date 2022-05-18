Lancaster shooting injures 2, police investigating

A man and a juvenile were injured in the shooting; they were immediately provided medical treatment, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Tuesday.

On May 17 around 6:55 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Queen and Andrew Streets for a reported shooting.

On scene, officers located an adult male and a juvenile shooting victim, both Lancaster City residents; they were immediately provided medical treatment, according to police.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is actively investigating this incident. Investigators are seeking witnesses.