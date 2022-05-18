x
Crime

Lancaster shooting injures 2, police investigating

A man and a juvenile were injured in the shooting; they were immediately provided medical treatment, according to police.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Tuesday

On May 17 around 6:55 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Queen and Andrew Streets for a reported shooting. 

On scene, officers located an adult male and a juvenile shooting victim, both Lancaster City residents; they were immediately provided medical treatment, according to police. 

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is actively investigating this incident. Investigators are seeking witnesses. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

