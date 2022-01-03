$10,000 reward offered for info on Dauphin County assault of Comcast employee

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers announced Comcast made the donation for the reward.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for assaulting a Comcast employee last year.

According to officials, an unknown suspect shot and injured the Comcast employee with a pellet gun on Oct. 9, 2021. The incident occurred while the employee was working on cable wires in an aerial lift on the 500 block of Wharton Alley in Harrisburg.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers announced on Jan. 3 that Comcast made the donation for the reward.