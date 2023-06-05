Police searching for suspect in York County armed robbery

Police say the pictured man brandished a gun during the robbery and left the store with a small Spider-Man backpack believed to be from the store.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery allegedly occurred around 10 p.m. on June 3 at 1025 Mt. Rose Ave in York.

Officers say the pictured man brandished a gun during the robbery and left the store with a small Spider-Man backpack believed to be from the store.

According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, the suspect is described as a Black male, bald, approximately in his 40s, medium build, wearing black clothing, clear latex gloves, a black face mask and gray and black DC brand sneakers.