Police searching for suspect in York County armed robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.
The robbery allegedly occurred around 10 p.m. on June 3 at 1025 Mt. Rose Ave in York.
Officers say the pictured man brandished a gun during the robbery and left the store with a small Spider-Man backpack believed to be from the store.
According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, the suspect is described as a Black male, bald, approximately in his 40s, medium build, wearing black clothing, clear latex gloves, a black face mask and gray and black DC brand sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery and/or suspect is asked to call Spring Garden Township police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. James Hott at jhott@sgtpd.org or by submitting a tip online.