Teen suspect in deadly Lebanon shooting is 'person of interest' in murder case in upstate NY, police say

James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, is charged with shooting and killing 3 people last week. He also is wanted in connection to the death of a 12-year-old in Rochester, NY.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 31.

The 16-year-old suspect charged in last week's deadly shooting in Lebanon is a wanted person of interest in a homicide investigation in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.

James Fernandez-Reyes is one of two suspects in custody for a shooting that killed three people, including two children, and injured another person in Lebanon last Tuesday.

Fernandez-Reyes is charged with multiple counts of homicide in connection to the shooting, which left 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez dead at the Lebanon home where they all lived.

A 33-year-old neighbor was injured in the shooting as well; the initial investigation determined he was struck by a stray bullet that traveled into his home next door, authorities said.

Investigators believe Fernandez-Reyes and Alex Torres Santos, 22, committed the murders together. Santos, who is also charged with multiple counts of homicide and other offenses related to the shooting, is also in custody.

On Friday, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf announced her intention to seek the death penalty against Santos.

Fernandez-Reyes is being charged as an adult in the case, authorities said.

On Monday, police in Rochester, New York said Fernandez-Reyes has an active arrest warrant from Monroe County Family Court related to an alleged firearms violation.

He is also a person of interest in the murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Greg Bello.

"Our Major Crimes Unit has been tirelessly investigating Lopez’s murder and is currently coordinating with law enforcement officials in Lebanon in hopes of furthering that investigation," Bello added.

The investigation of the Lebanon shooting is ongoing. Police are searching for a third male suspect and a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the homicide as well.

Santos has a criminal history with firearms and was out on bail for two separate incidents, authorities said. Despite being out on a $50,000 bail, Santos allegedly wore his house-arrest bracelet to the killings.

Police reportedly attempted to arrest Santos via the Lebanon County SWAT team hours after the deadly shooting. He allegedly left the home he was hiding in and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

Fernandez-Reyes allegedly also fled, and hid in another home near where Santos was captured, but was located by police and arrested as well.