Harrisburg man faces 3rd DUI charge in 10 years after allegedly leading police on vehicle chase

Trevon Bartow, 23, was captured when pursuing troopers conducted a PIT maneuver to stop his 2004 Nissan Altima after a high-speed chase, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing DUI charges for the third time in 10 years after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase early Sunday morning, State Police said Monday.

Trevon Bartow, 23, allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop at Paxton Street and Mall Road in Swatara Township and led police on a high-speed chase that ended when authorities conducted a PIT maneuver on his black 2004 Nissan Altima on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Bartow then allegedly attempted to flee on foot before being captured by pursuing State Police troopers, police said.

Investigators determined Bartow was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol and in possession of marijuana, according to police.

He was transported to Dauphin County Prison, where he is being held on $25,000 bail.