Ruofei Yang, 34, of New York, is wanted for allegedly defrauding a victim out of $80,000 in an online scam.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly scammed $80,000 out of a victim.

Ruofei Yang, 34, of New York, is charged with one felony count each of theft by deception - false impression and criminal use of communication facility.