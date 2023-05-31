Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured

The stabbing occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of S. Duke St., according to Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured in Lancaster Tuesday night.

It occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Duke St., according to Lancaster police.

The victim is reportedly in serious condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident is under investigation, according to police. There are no suspects in custody at this time.