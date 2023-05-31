Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured in Lancaster Tuesday night.
It occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Duke St., according to Lancaster police.
The victim is reportedly in serious condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The incident is under investigation, according to police. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Sergeant Tom Ginder at (717) 735-4435 or submit a tip online.