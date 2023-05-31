Lebanon shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

According to officials, three people were killed in the shooting. Another was injured, but is expected to recover.

LEBANON, Pa. — Three people are dead and another was injured after a shooting in Lebanon, police said early this morning.

Dispatch says officers initially responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street just after 10 p.m. last night for a report of shots fired.

Officials confirmed around 5:30 this morning that three lives were lost. A fourth person was injured but is expected to recover.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that North 5th Street is closed between Lehman Street and Crowell Street. Police also blocked off a playground near the scene.

One person was transported to a Lebanon County medical facility, where police say they later died of their wounds. Another victim was transported to a Dauphin County Medical facility, where they also later died from their wounds. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers say the injured person went to a Lebanon County medical facility in a private vehicle. An ambulance then took them to a Dauphin County medical facility, where they underwent surgery and are currently recovering.

Police say the names of the deceased will not be released at this time out of respect for the family.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County Police Departments are assisting with the investigation.

Officials ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the LCPD at 717-272-6611 or submit a tip online.