Police search for attempted homicide suspect in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are looking for a man charged with attempted homicide among other offenses after the shooting of a person at a bar in the early hours of Sunday.

In addition to attempted homicide, William Darrell Lynch, 30, is also facing charges for aggravated assault, reckless endangering of another person, and firearms violations in connection to the shooting, police said.

Lynch is accused of shooting a person at The Roadside Cafe on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. He is said to have also fired shots in the bar's parking lot.

Police said Lynch and other people of interest fled the scene in a white, four-door sedan after the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police warn that Lynch is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lynch and information about the other persons who were involved in this incident is asked to call 911.