Police search for suspect in stabbing that left a man injured in Dauphin County

Mark Rehrer Jr., 33, of Elizabethville, is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in connection to the incident, which occurred Feb. 26, State Police say

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. — State Police are searching for a man charged with attempted homicide and other offenses relating to a stabbing that left another man injured on February 26 in Elizabethville, Dauphin County.

Mark Edward Rehrer Jr., 33, of Elizabethville, is also charged with aggravated assault and possessing the instruments of crime in connection to the incident, according to State Police. He is accused of stabbing another man in the stomach during an altercation outside the victim's home on West Broad Street.

Troopers were initially dispatched to the scene after a caller reported witnessing two men arguing outside the West Broad Street home, police say. One of the men was armed with a hatchet, the caller reported.

Responding troopers discovered the home was vacant, but observed that the front door had been kicked in, according to police. A bloody knife was discovered on the floor inside the home, police say.

Shortly after, police received a call from Dauphin County dispatch reporting that a man with a stab wound in the abdomen had been dropped off at a nursing home in Millersburg. Troopers were dispatched to the scene to speak with him.

The victim reported that he had been outside his home that morning when Rehrer pulled up in a black Ford Ranger, a vehicle normally operated by the victim, police say. An argument ensued between the two men, and Rehrer stabbed the victim in the stomach with a knife before fleeing into the home, the victim told police.

The victim reported that he gave chase, kicking in the front door, but Rehrer had already fled and was not found, according to police.

A friend then took the victim to the medical facility for treatment, police say.