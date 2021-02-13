Police investigating Friday night shooting in Harrisburg

Two men with gunshots wounds were dropped of at a local hospital, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Friday night in Harrisburg.

On Feb. 12, around 7:45 p.m., officers were informed of two men with gunshot wounds that had arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, police found out that the two victims had been in the area of South 22nd and Berryhill Streets when they heard multiple gunshots and discovered they had been shot.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover, police said.

This incident is under police investigation.