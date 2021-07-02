Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital in Lower Paxton Township

According to a witness, the victim was cutting hair when a man, wearing all black and a ski mask, entered the business and started shooting.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Feb. 6, officers responded to a shooting at the GQ Barber Shop located on Locust Lane, around 6:30 p.m.

One victim was found inside the barbershop with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.