Police: Lancaster man injured in Beaver St. shooting Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on the 300 block of Beaver Street Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m., according to police. A caller reported seeing a male victim with a gunshot wound on the first block of W. Orange St., police say. The caller reported that the victim said the shooting occurred somewhere on Beaver Street.
The 22-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment, police say. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and narrowed down the location of the incident to a home on the 300 block of Beaver Street, police say.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300.