Police: Lancaster man injured in Beaver St. shooting Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on the 300 block of Beaver Street Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m., according to police. A caller reported seeing a male victim with a gunshot wound on the first block of W. Orange St., police say. The caller reported that the victim said the shooting occurred somewhere on Beaver Street.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment, police say. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and narrowed down the location of the incident to a home on the 300 block of Beaver Street, police say.