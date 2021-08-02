U.S. Marshals arrest Harrisburg man wanted in November 2020 shooting

Zaequan Amir Black, 20, was taken into custody without incident this morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 20-year-old Harrisburg man charged in a November 2020 shooting that left one person injured was arrested Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Zaequan Amir Black was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. on the 1800 block of Walnut Street in Harrisburg, Pane said.

Black is charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and related offenses stemming from a Nov. 6, 2020 shooting on the 1800 block of Zarker Street that left one person injured, according to Pane.

Black was wanted by the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court on two previous assault charges at the time of the shooting, Pane said. Attempts to find Black were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Black was arrested without incident, Pane said. He was returned to Harrisburg Police for processing on the charges against him.