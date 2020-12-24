Police investigating Christmas Eve homicide in Hanover

An unidentified 59-year-old man was found dead inside a home. No word yet on how the man died.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the early morning homicide of a man in Hanover.

Around 3:41 a.m., police were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of High Street for a reported disturbance. When they arrived, officers found evidence of a forced entry, and inside the body of a 59-year-old Hanover man, police said.

The county coroner's office ruled the death a homicide.

According to the Hanover Borough Police Department, this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or York County 911.