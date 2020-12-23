Woman dies after shooting in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died after a shooting in York City on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At approximately 1:28 p.m., York City police responded to the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street for the reports of a shooting.
Police discovered a 27-year-old woman who succumbed to her gunshot wounds. Detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing Detective Sowers: tsowers@yorkcity.org, calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or York City Police Tip Line at (717)-849- 2204.