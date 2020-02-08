Coroner releases identity of man who died in shooting on Thursday in York City

Quinton Jacobs, 31, was found unresponsive and injured at 12:36 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Market Street, according to authorities.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Coroner released the identity of a man who died after a shooting in York City Thursday morning.

Quinton Jacobs, 31, was found unresponsive and injured at 12:36 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Market Street, according to authorities.

Jacobs died at the scene, according to the coroner. An autopsy confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

York City police are investigating the shooting.