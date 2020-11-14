Police investigating Friday night shooting that sent one to the hospital in Swatara Township

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition police said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a person was sent to the hospital following a shooting on Friday night in Swatara Township.

On Nov. 13, shortly after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the Derry Smoke Shop on the 5500 block of Derry Street for a shooting.

On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man that had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and he is currently listed in critical but stable condition following emergency surgery police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin County 911 center at 717-558-6800.