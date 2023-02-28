Philadelphia man charged with stealing over $3,000 from Lancaster County Dunkin Donuts

Louis Kenneth Myers Jr., 26, was charged with burglary, conspiracy burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been charged with breaking into a Lancaster County Dunkin Donuts.

Louis Kenneth Myers Jr., 26, was charged with burglary, conspiracy burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

On Oct. 17, 2022, officers met with a Dunkin Donuts employee who told police that they had arrived at the business and found a broken glass door.

Officers entered the building and noted damaged property and loose coins around the store.

The manager of the Dunkin Donuts was contacted and arrived at the scene. They confirmed that a safe was stolen from the store and that several cash registers were damaged.

Officers accessed security footage from the scene and identified Louis Myers Jr. as one of the two suspects inside the store. The video showed the men targeting cast drawers, which they opened by smashing them on the floor.

The suspects then removed a locked safe, which held cash deposits totaling $3,779 and carried it to a car outside.

The damage from the robbery totaled $2,300.

Police noted additional instances across Deleware, indicating Myers was involved in multiple burglaries of Dunkin Donuts.

On Dec. 4, 2022, a Dunkin Donuts in Bethel was burglarized. Myers was chased and apprehended by officers from the incident. He was identified because of the distinct dark mark or scar along his left eye.