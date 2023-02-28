York County man accused of trying to murder his 92-year-old father at Camp Hill hospital

A staff member at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital allegedly saw Stoll covering the victim's face with a blanket in an attempt to kill him Monday night, police claim.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after police say he attacked his father, who was a patient at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, Monday night.

John Stoll Jr., 58, of Wellsville, was arrested at the Camp Hill, Cumberland County facility by East Pennsboro Police, who were dispatched after being contacted by a hospital staff member at about 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 26.

According to police, the staff member witnessed Stoll covering the 92-year-old victim's face in an attempt to kill him. The alleged attack occurred in a patient room at the hospital, according to police.

The staff member stopped the attack, and Stoll fled from the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Stoll was found sitting in a pickup truck outside the hospital by investigators, who took him into custody.

During an interview with police, Stoll initially denied attacking the victim, but later admitted to placing a blanket over the victim's face in an attempt to kill him.

The victim was gasping for air when the hospital staff member intervened, Stoll told police.

Stoll was transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

He is being held there on $250,000 bail.