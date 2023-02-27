Armed robber points gun at Red Lion cashier, flees with cash drawer

State Police are searching for a man who robbed a cashier at A2Z Smoke Shop in Red Lion at gunpoint, making off with about $2,000.

RED LION, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect in a Red Lion Borough armed robbery.

Troopers say the man entered A2Z Smoke Shop, located at 57 N. Main St. in Red Lion, around 9:18 p.m. on Feb. 26. He brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The accused allegedly fled the scene with the entire register drawer, which contained approximately $2,000. The store employee last observed him fleeing east on Church Lane.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing a white mask, black hoodie, white undershirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.