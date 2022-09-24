Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

At the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

There is an open investigation into this homicide.