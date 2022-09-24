Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York

YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting.
At the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.
There is an open investigation into this homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Police can be reached by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 and the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.