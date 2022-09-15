Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation

A city spokesperson said it is believed that Julius M. Snead, 39, may have accidentally shot himself, but his death is still under investigation by Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright.

Snead's body was found outside a vacant building on the 2100 block of Jefferson St. early Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, but a ruling on the cause and manner of Snead's death has not been released.