York shooting leaves one injured

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the 600 block of E. Market Street in York.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, one person was injured and has been transported to the hospital.

The coroner was not called to the scene.

At this time, there is no word on any arrests or suspects. York City police are investigating.