Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg

The shooting occurred Wednesday night on the 1300 block of Derry St., police say. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the area of South 14th and Derry streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found two adult victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. The victims told police they were walking on the 1300 block of Derry Street when they heard gunfire and realized they had been hit.