Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg

The shooting occurred Wednesday night on the 1300 block of Derry St., police say. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the area of South 14th and Derry streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found two adult victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. The victims told police they were walking on the 1300 block of Derry Street when they heard gunfire and realized they had been hit.

Police are investigating the incident and have yet to identify any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip online.

