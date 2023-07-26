x
One injured in reported shooting at Cumberland County Sheetz

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officers responded to a reported shooting at a Sheetz.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, the shooting happened at a Sheetz along the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The first call to police came in just before 6 p.m. 

One person was reportedly injured and at this time there have been no arrests. 

Middlesex Township Police are reportedly responding to the scene. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way and will provide additional details as they are made available. 

