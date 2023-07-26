One injured in reported shooting at Cumberland County Sheetz

One person was reportedly injured and at this time there have been no arrests, according to Cumberland County 911 Dispatch.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officers responded to a reported shooting at a Sheetz.

According to Cumberland County dispatch, the shooting happened at a Sheetz along the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The first call to police came in just before 6 p.m.

Middlesex Township Police are reportedly responding to the scene.