One injured in reported shooting at Cumberland County Sheetz

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County officers responded to a reported shooting at a Sheetz.
According to Cumberland County dispatch, the shooting happened at a Sheetz along the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The first call to police came in just before 6 p.m.
One person was reportedly injured and at this time there have been no arrests.
Middlesex Township Police are reportedly responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way and will provide additional details as they are made available.