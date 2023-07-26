1 injured in Harrisburg shooting

Police say one man was injured in a shooting in the 3000 block of Locust Street just after 3 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An early morning shooting in Harrisburg drew a police presence on Wednesday.

Police say one man was injured in the shooting, which occurred on the 3000 block of Locust Street just after 3 a.m. on July 26. He was taken to a hospital.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Osman at 717-652-8265. An anonymous tip can also be left online.