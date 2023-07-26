Nolan Grove formally charged in 12-year-old classmate's shooting death

Nolan Grove, accused of shooting and killing classmate Kain Heiland, was formally charged in court yesterday with third-degree murder and related charges.

A York County 13-year-old accused of fatally shooting his 12-year-old classmate was formally charged yesterday with third-degree murder and related charges, court documents show.

Officials had determined on June 27 that there was enough probable cause against Nolan Grove to proceed to a full trial. At his interest of justice hearing on July 25, Grove was charged with one felony count of murder of the third degree, one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He is accused of shooting and killing Kain Heiland while the boys were hanging out with another friend in April.

The third friend and witness testified at Grove's June court appearance, saying that he, Heiland and Grove spent the afternoon of April 1 together, at times playing with a handgun taken from Grove's father's house in Red Lion.

That evening, according to the witness, Grove said something about Heiland's mother, and Heiland told Grove to be quiet. Grove responded, "You know what will happen." Grove then allegedly shot Heiland in the back at close range.

Neither boy called 911, according to court documents, and Grove asked the witness not to tell anyone what happened.

