'You can't get away from it': Harrisburg residents disheartened, worried following latest bout of gun violence

The city saw three shootings in three days, two of which were deadly.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg community is searching for answers after the city's latest string of gun violence.

“You can’t get away from it," said Al Chambers. "These young kids are growing up fearing for their lives.”

Richon Strain-Hankerson, 26, was shot and killed Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of S. 20th and Zarker Streets, just down the road from John Harris High School.

Police say a large group of young individuals converged on the victim, shots were fired and the group fled.

Detectives are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

“A majority of them that were there were obviously not involved in the actual fatal shooting, they might not have been aware that was going to happen, said Lt. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. "Long story short, they were in the area [and] we’re going to do everything we can to identify them.”

Monday night's homicide comes on the heels of what was a violent weekend for the city.

A memorial was placed at the corner of 16th and Chestnut Streets after a woman was fatally shot there early Saturday morning.

Another man was shot in the morning hours on Sunday, but is expected to be okay.

Police have no evidence at this point the three shootings are connected.

“Obviously that is definitely an avenue and something we’re looking at," said Lt. Gautsch. "I’m not saying they’re not but at this point in time, we don’t have anything concrete to say that they are.”

No arrests have been made in either of the weekend shootings.

Community members who spoke with FOX43 on Tuesday are disheartened by the gun violence that continues to run rampant in their city.

“Something needs to be done about it to control the guns, control who’s making the guns, control the sale of guns. Whatever it takes to make our community, our country safe," said Chambers.

“Everybody needs to get out here and come together, that’s what we need to do," added Patricia Moore.

Harrisburg police say they've recently had more aggressive patrols out on the street and will continue with that approach.

Anyone with information on any of the three most recent shootings should contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.