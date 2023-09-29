New York men charged with scamming Lancaster County woman out of $115,000

Two New York men are facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as law enforcement to scam a 78-year-old Lancaster County resident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two New York men are facing multiple charges after allegedly posing as law enforcement to scam an elderly Lancaster County woman.

Vikram Singh, 22, from South Ozone Park and Devraj Devraj are charged with theft by deception, criminal use of a communication facility and two counts of theft by extortion for their roles in the scheme.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the Strasburg Borough Police Department received a call on Sept. 15 from citizens who were concerned that their neighbor was being scammed out of money.

The Strasburg Borough Police Department made contact with the 78-year-old victim who stated she received a call on her cell phone from someone identifying themselves as a member of the DEA's Office. The individual allegedly told the victim that her social security number was used in the commission of narcotics dealing, money laundering and that the victim would be charged.

The call was then transferred to a fake sergeant and another perpetrator, according to police.

The perpetrators allegedly told the victim she could hire an attorney and handle the case publicly, which would last 2-7 years, or she could keep it private and have her assets picked up and secured by the government.

At the direction of the perpetrators, the victim withdrew money from her bank account on multiple occasions, according to the Lancaster County DA's Office. The defendants allegedly drove to the victim's house to pick up the money and directed the victim to drop the money off in the back of their car and walk back inside her house.

Strasburg Borough Police Department Chief Nick Ferretti notified Lancaster County Detectives, who then became involved in the investigation and intercepted a phone call on Sept. 21 from the defendants to the victim arranging another meet-up on September 22.

Strasburg Police, East Lampeter Township Police, Lancaster County Detectives, Lancaster County SERT, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department conducted an operation on September 22 and arrested the defendants, who were reportedly in a vehicle matching the description they gave to the victim.

One of the defendants allegedly attempted to flee on foot from a uniformed SERT Officer.

Information recovered through interviews, the vehicle, and cell phone data showed the defendants were not legally in the United States and were currently in removal proceedings and on immigration bonds.

Further information obtained through the investigation indicates the scam operation stems from a contact in New York City who would text the defendants information outlining the time, date, and location of pick-up points for money and then direct them to multiple drop-off points throughout NYC and other states.