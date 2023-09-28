Dauphin County man receives three life sentences for crimes against children

Thomas Fornwald, 68, was sentenced to serve three consecutive life sentences on Thursday, Sept. 28.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office announced Senior Judge Richard A. Lewis imposed three consecutive life sentences upon Thomas Fornwald, 68 of Lykens, on Thursday.

A jury convicted Fornwald of molesting three children when they were 12 and 13 years old.

All three victims attended the sentencing hearing, with one speaking about the lasting impact that Fornwald's crimes have had upon her life.

According to officials, Judge Lewis conducted a sexually violent predatory hearing prior to imposing a sentence. After receiving expert testimony from a witness called by the District Attorney's Office, Judge Lewis determined that Fornwald was a sexually violent predator.

Due to having prior convictions for rape and indecent assault, Fornwald's current offenses carried mandatory life sentences.