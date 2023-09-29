Ephrata man sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for 2022 robberies

Colby Mummaw, 28, was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies in 2022.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to at least a decade in prison for his role in two robberies in 2022.

Colby Mummaw, 28, will serve 10 - 20 years in state prison for robbing two Turkey Hills with a pellet gun in June and July of 2022. A jury convicted him on one count of robbery for each incident in June 2023.

“Colby Mummaw is a violent and dangerous criminal,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said during the proceeding. “State prisons were built so violent and dangerous criminals like Mummaw can live there.”

During the first robbery on June 20, 2022, Mummaw entered the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street in Ephrata. He pointed a gun at the clerk, bound her hands behind her back, took $391 from the store's safe and fled.

The second robbery occurred on July 21, 2022, when Mummaw entered the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Road in Ephrata, pointed what looked to be a pistol at the clerk and demanded money. When the clerk refused, Mummaw shot him three times in the torso with a pellet gun and fled the scene without stealing any money.

Investigators found several items that were connected to both robberies including backpacks, masks, CO2 cartridges, a CO2 pistol and zip ties at Mummaw's home when they executed a search warrant.

Fetterman said the people of Lancaster County are safer every day the defendant spends in state prison.