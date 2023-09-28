State Police searching for man accused of exposing himself to 12-year-old on video chat

Liam Tower, 20, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and exposed himself to a 12-year-old boy on Snapchat.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and exposed himself to a 12-year-old boy on Snapchat.

Liam Tower, 20, of Sunbury, is also accused of attempting to solicit explicit photos from the victim.

According to a criminal complaint, the two were communicating via Snapchat on April 17 and talking about "random things" when Tower exposed himself for approximately 10 seconds. The victim's mother saw the video chat and reported it to police, troopers said.

During an interview with the victim, PSP allegedly saw multiple other sexually explicit messages and requests from Tower that the victim keep their relationship a secret. Tower also allegedly asked the 12-year-old his age.

The victim was able to locate Tower on Facebook and identify him to police, according to a criminal complaint.

Tower is charged with criminal attempt - photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting child, criminal solicitation - photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting child, contact/communication with minor - sexual abuse and corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.