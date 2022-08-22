'Mass casualty stabbing' in York County leaves one dead, more injured: police

There are reports of multiple victims, with at least one individual confirmed dead. A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

YORK, Pa. — Police are responding to a mass stabbing in Hopewell Township, York County.

The stabbing occurred Monday night at the first block of Firebox Court. The first call to police came at 7:15 p.m.

There are reports of multiple victims, with at least one individual confirmed dead.

The coroner is currently on the scene.

At least two helicopters have been called to the scene. Police are currently describing the incident as a "mass casualty stabbing."

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to police.