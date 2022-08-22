Berks County EMS Chief charged with placing recording device in women's restroom: police

Eight victims were identified, two under the age of eighteen, and none of the women knew they were being recorded.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County EMS chief has been charged with placing a camera in the women's restroom.

Jason S. McCully, 39, has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, one including the possession of child pornography, interception of a wire, electronic, or oral communication, possession of device for intercepting communications, and invasion of privacy.

On May 24, the Caernarvon Township Police Department responded to the Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS building for the report of a hidden camera discovered inside the women's restroom.

Upon arrival, the department found a small camera in a toiletry bag on the bathroom sink. Police quickly determined that the camera was able to capture audio, video, and pictures.

McCully, who at the time was the Chief of Elverson-Honeybrook Area EMS, allegedly acknowledged that the bag belonged to him.

Police obtained a search warrant for the camera, which allegedly contained several files of women in various stages of undress. Eight victims were identified, two under the age of eighteen, and none of the women knew they were being recorded.

A search warrant of McCully's house was approved where several additional electronic devices including cell phones, computers, hard drives, and thumb drives. Additional photos were found on the devices from the women's restroom, depicting three more victims.

McCully's crimes allegedly occurred between Oct. 26, 2021, through May 24, 2022. He was charged Monday, Aug. 22.