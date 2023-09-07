Lewisberry man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2021

William Frederic Hudson, of Lewisberry, was recently convicted of first degree murder of his girlfriend in 2021.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Lewisberry man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

William Hudson, 52, was convicted of first degree murder following a week long trial, the York County District Attorney said.

He was accused of killing Catherine Hartman on June 25, 2021 in their Fairview Township home.

An investigation determined William Hudson and the victim got into an argument early Friday morning, police say. During the argument, he allegedly shot Hartman multiple times in the back, arm, and head, according to police.

He then allegedly turned the gun on himself, but survived the wound, according to police.

Police say Hudson remained in the house for more than a day before reaching out to a family member, who contacted authorities.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene of the shooting, police say.

Hudson was arraigned in the hospital before being taken to York County Prison.