One injured in Lancaster shooting, person of interest in custody

LANCASTER, Pa. — A person of interest is in custody following a Lancaster shooting that injured one.
According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 200 Block of E. Madison St. at 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers quickly identified one victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The department currently has one person of interest in custody and has stated that they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or submit a tip anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH page here.