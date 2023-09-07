One injured in Lancaster shooting, person of interest in custody

One victim was identified at the scene who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A person of interest is in custody following a Lancaster shooting that injured one.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 200 Block of E. Madison St. at 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a reported shooting.

The department currently has one person of interest in custody and has stated that they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.