Maryland man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, after deadly Monday morning crash in Lancaster County

Christofer Pineda-Gasca was fleeing from a traffic stop when his vehicle struck another car in Caernarvon Township, killing Alicia Whisler of Mohnton, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other offenses after a deadly crash in Lancaster County Monday morning, according to State Police.

Christofer Pineda-Gasca, 20, of North East, was fleeing from a traffic stop when his vehicle struck another car that was turning from Route 23 into the parking lot at Conestoga Christian School in Caernarvon Township at 9:08 a.m., police claim.

The driver of the second vehicle, 32-year-old Alicia Whisler of Mohnton, Berks County, died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. A 5-year-old passenger in her vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at Reading Hospital.

Police say Gasca initiated the vehicle pursuit after a State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop in Honey Brook, Chester County. The vehicle Gasca was operating was displaying a stolen license plate, according to police.

Gasca stopped briefly in the area of Pequea Avenue and Horseshoe Pike, but fled from the scene when the trooper attempted to initiate contact with him. A vehicle chase ensued, with Gasca traveling west into Lancaster County on Route 23, police say.

As the pursuit approached the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Gasca allegedly attempted to pass several vehicles in the opposing traffic lane and struck the driver's side of Whisler's vehicle.

Gasca was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and flor a blood draw on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

He was taken into custody after his release from the hospital.

Gasca is charged with Homicide by Vehicle, Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence, Receiving Stolen Property, and multiple summary code traffic violations.