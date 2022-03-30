Route 72 in Lancaster County causing major concerns for residents after deadly crash on Monday

According to the latest crash data from PennDOT, 93 crashes occurred on Route 72 at Lititz Road between 2011 and 2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Adam Pobee is one of many East Hempfield Township residents experiencing growing concern over a particular stretch of local roadway.

"Going through both lanes of traffic — that's been a big concern," said Pobee.

Pobee has worked at Combined Auto Sales in Lancaster County for six years. His dad's auto shop sits right off of Route 72, a road that residents say has been a safety issue for years.

However, concerns are weighing heavier following a fatal crash on Monday that left one person dead.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road. It was the second deadly crash that happened along the road since February.

"Those car haulers are hauling down 72 a lot so that's kind of dangerous as far as pulling out here," Pobee said.

According to the latest crash data from PennDOT, 93 crashes occurred on Route 72 at Lititz Road between 2011 and 2020.

Another spot on Route 72, at Graystone Road, is another concern among residents. That is where 21-year-old Brandie Kasper and her 18-year-old brother Lenny were killed in a car crash last May.

Data from PennDOT shows 78 crashes occurred at this site between 2011 and 2020. Ever since the deaths of their loved ones, the Kasper family has been campaigning to make this intersection safer.

"We are extremely saddened that yet another life has been lost on this dangerous road," said the family in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all the families. Changes are needed ASAP."

Local and state leaders are also working to address this ongoing issue.