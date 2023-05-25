Pa. woman charged cruelty towards animals following death of dog and her puppies

Bryanna Wagner, 23, originally told police that she found Sadie, the pregnant dog along a roadway, when the dog was allegedly already under her care.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County announced that Bryanna Wagner, 23, of Leesport, will be charged with animal cruelty and neglect charges.

Wagner told veterinarians at an emergency clinic in Lancaster that she had found the dog, Sadie, along a roadway in Berks County.

It was also reported by Wagner that Sadie had recently given birth to puppies in the same general area she was found in, however, they were in a bag and deceased.

Sadie was humanely euthanized a few days after her arrival at the clinic to end her suffering.

Through an investigation led by Corporal Michael Spada (Animal Cruelty Officer, Bureau of Criminal Investigation) and assisted by Hayden Carroll (Humane Society Police Officer, Animal Rescue League of Berks County), it was discovered that Wagner allegedly didn't find Sadie by a roadway.

State police stated that Sadie was in Wagner's care, and the puppies were stillborn a few days prior to the vet visit and kept in a bag in Wagner's garage.

Wagner admitted to police that she called the Bern Township Police Department and reported finding the dog in Mohrsville.

On May 25, Wagner was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animal, Neglect of Animal, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.