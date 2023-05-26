Lancaster County man sentenced up to 5 years following DA's Human Trafficking Task Force sting

Villa Corta was arrested on June 9, 2022, after he arrived at the hotel with a cell phone matching the number used to solicit the sex, $100 in cash and a pizza.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man arrested by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pled guilty to four charges regarding the solicitation of sex from a minor.

According to the office, Jose Villa Corta, 48, was sentenced to 1-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and soliciting/patronizing a victim of sexual servitude.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and stressed the deterrent effect a significant sentence would have on these types of crimes.

The HTTF, with the assistance of the FBI, began an undercover detail in June of 2022, focused on the solicitation of minors online.

Online advertisements were created for prostitution and Villa Corta responded, agreeing to pay $100 to have unprotected sex with a 13-year-old.

Villa Corta was instructed to go to a hotel on Lincoln Highway and he asked if he could bring a pizza.

