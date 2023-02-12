Man arrested in Lebanon after shots fired

Police say the people involved in this incident were known to each other and it was not a random act.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man was arrested on Saturday after police say he fired a gun in the direction of a home.

Christopher Fojo-Candelaria, 29, is facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Brandywine Street at around 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

At the scene, police say they confirmed the shots were fired in the direction of a home on that street.

Police say the people involved in this incident were known to each other and it was not a random act.